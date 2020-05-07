AMVETS donation
Dennis Van Scoder/C-N Photo

The Graham-Hancock-Love AMVETS Post 1991 of Defiance has donated a total of $6,000 to three area food banks. Shown at the presentation of $2,000 checks to each of the food banks are, from left: Marie Ferree, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church; Don Hall, AMVETS Post 1991 commander; George Newton, St. Mary Catholic Church; and Rita Bergman, St. John Lutheran Church.

