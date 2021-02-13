Napoleon’s electric department isn’t unusual in belonging to American Municipal Power (AMP), which has 134 other member communities, but it is only one of eight towns in the Defiance area which belong to the organization.
Bryan, which owns the Power Dam just south of Defiance and generates some power there, joins Edgerton, Holiday City, Montpelier and Pioneer in Williams County as members, as well as Delta in Fulton County and Deshler in Henry County.
So what is AMP?
According to its website: AMP is “a nonprofit power corporation that owns and operates electric facilities with the purpose of providing generation, transmission and distribution of electric power and energy to its members.”
Further, AMP describes its purpose as “developing power-supply options and interconnection agreements” that allows it to “purchase wholesale electric power and energy and sell it to members at rates based on the cost and dispatch fees.”
That often means cheaper electricity rates.
As for the organization’s creation in 1971, AMP states that “a group of municipally-owned electric systems joined forces to gain economies of scale in power supply, amplify their bargaining position and fight for access to areas previously blocked by investor-owned utilities.”
The organization has 135 members across nine states, although the majority (85) are located in Ohio. Other states include Pennsylvania (29 members), Michigan (6), Kentucky (5), Virginia (5), West Virginia (2), Indiana (1), Maryland (1) and a single “joint action agency” in Delaware.
AMP is governed by a 21-member board of trustees, including three local officials — Bryan Director of Utilities Nathan Gardner, Napoleon City Manager Joel Mazur (see related story page A1) and Montpelier Village Manager Jason Rockey.
One of AMP’s 85 Ohio members is the city of Clyde, which gained much attention in the 1980s when the Sandusky County community broke away from Toledo Edison’s service area to build its own distribution system. This followed voter approval of a public-owned utility and backing from the town’s major employer (Whirlpool Corp.).
The system allowed the town to enjoy lower utility rates.
Defiance considered such a move in the 1990s, with a group called Citizens for Lower Electric Rates (CLER) pushing city council for electric municipalization in 1996 and 1997.
This drive had some supporters on council, and it ultimately was placed on the ballot. But Defiance voters turned it down, 2,568-1,980, during the November 1997 election.
City officials at the time said the ballot language was unclear, suggesting some hesitancy in implementation had the issue passed.
Since then, Toledo Edison’s parent company (FirstEnergyCorp.) has negotiated various rate agreements, including, for example, a 6% savings program in Defiance some 20 years under state deregulation measures.
