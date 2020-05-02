COLUMBUS — American Municipal Power Inc. (AMP) has announced the 2020 recipients of its scholarship programs, the Lyle B. Wright Scholarship and the Richard H. Gorsuch Scholarship. AMP is awarding a total of 10 scholarships to graduating high school seniors.
Emily Tackett of Deshler is a recipient of the Lyle B. Wright Scholarship, while Brett Sugg of Deshler is a recipient of the Richard H. Gorsuch Scholarship.
Lyle B. Wright was a strong public power advocate who served on the AMP Board of Trustees from 1979 until his death in 1986. The $3,000 scholarships in this program are awarded to graduating seniors whose household receives electricity from an AMP member utility. Thirty-one students were nominated for the Wright scholarship this year, five were selected based on their scholastic record, personal achievements and test scores.
Richard H. Gorsuch was the organization’s president from 1983 until his death in 1987. The $3,000 scholarships in this program are awarded to graduating seniors whose parent or guardian is an employee of either a municipal electric system or AMP or is an elected official with responsibility for the electric system. Twenty-eight students were nominated for the Gorsuch scholarship this year, five were selected based on their scholastic record, personal achievements and test scores.
Tackett is a graduating senior at Patrick Henry High School and plans to attend Ohio Northern University to study pharmacy. The daughter of Ryan and Stacie Tackett, she is a member of the National Honor Society and participated in choir, quiz team and ran both indoor and outdoor track for her high school.
Sugg is a graduating senior at Patrick Henry High School and plans to attend the University of Toledo to study pharmacy. The son of Duke and Lisa Sugg, he is one of five class valedictorians, a member of the National Honor Society and participated in both cross country and track for his high school.
“It is great to have a strong municipal electric community like Deshler as home to two of this year’s scholarship recipients,” stated AMP President/CEO Jolene Thompson. “I commend Miss Tackett and Mr. Sugg for their outstanding achievements and wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors.”
The AMP Board of Trustees established the scholarship programs in memory of public power leaders that contributed significantly to the organization and municipal electric systems in the region.
Since 1988, more than $378,000 has been awarded to deserving high school seniors through the AMP scholarship programs. For more information about AMP’s Scholarship Program, visit www.amppartners.org.
