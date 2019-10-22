The American Legion Riders of American Legion Post 669 of West Unity, rode to Defiance on Sunday to present Blue Star Banners to the family of Kenneth Plummer of Defiance, who is leaving for his sixth tour of duty in Afghanistan. Presenting the banners to Kenneth’s parents, Thomas (left) and Donna Plummer, and his wife, Gabby (second from right), and son, Brody Ballard (center), is Bob Clark, chairman of the American Legion Riders.
