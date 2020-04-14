MAUMEE — While the COVID-19 pandemic threatens the health of millions in this country and around the world, the novel coronavirus presents unique challenges for more than 5 million Americans, including 220,000 in Ohio, living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.
The Alzheimer’s Association, Northwest Ohio Chapter, is offering free virtual education programs in the coming weeks to help all Ohio caregivers and their families. The Alzheimer’s Association offers a number of education programs that can help those living with Alzheimer’s and their families understand what to expect so they can be prepared to meet the changes ahead and live well for as long as possible.
“During this challenging time, we want to ensure that caregivers and their families have access to Alzheimer’s Association resources even if they cannot venture out,” said Pam Myers, program director. “These online programs allow us to connect with the community and provide necessary information even amid the current crisis.”
Each virtual education program is approximately 45 minutes and allows the audience to ask questions and engage with others going through the journey online.
Upcoming virtual education programs include:
• Thursday, April 16, noon, Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
• Monday, April 20, 11 a.m., Effective Communication Skills
• Wednesday, April 22, 2 p.m., Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
• Thursday, April 23, 3:30 p.m., Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
• Friday, April 24, 11 a.m., Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body
• Sunday, April 26, 6 p.m., Effective Communication Skills
• Monday, April 27, 1 p.m., 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s
• Tuesday, April 28, 11 a.m., Healthy Living for your Brain and Body
• Tuesday, April, 28, 4 p.m., Effective Communication Skills
For a complete list of upcoming programs or to register for a program, visit alz.org/crf.
In addition to the virtual education classes, the Alzheimer’s Association offers online community resources at alz.org including ALZConnected, a free online community where people living with Alzheimer’s, caregivers, family and friends can ask questions, get advice and find support.
