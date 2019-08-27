Alzheimer's walk

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2019 was held Saturday morning at Northwest State Community College, rural Archbold. Hundreds of area residents from Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams counties joined forces at the event. Here, participants head out for the walk following the opening ceremony.
