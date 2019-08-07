• Region

Educational program:

The Alzheimer's Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will hold an education program on "Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia" for families impacted by the disease. The hour-long event will be at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 14 at Okuley's Pharmacy, 1245 E. Second St., Defiance. The program offers an overview of the disease, how it progresses and how to access resources.

