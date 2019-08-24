• Putnam County

Alzheimer's:

A program on the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer's and dementia will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Ottawa Library with Linda Rae Pollitz, program manager for Northwest Alzheimer’s Association. This program will cover basics such as: 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, the difference between normal aging and dementia and also get tips for maintaining brain health.

