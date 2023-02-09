The Alzheimer’s Association, Northwest Ohio Chapter, will be offering a series of free educational programs at Defiance Public Library beginning next month on topics related to navigating Alzheimer’s disease.
Sessions will take place at the library, 320 Fort St., Defiance, from March-September, on the third Friday of each month, from 3-4 p.m. (September’s program ends at 4:30 p.m.)
Registration is required. Register for any session at defiancelibrary.org/calendar or by calling the library at 419-782-1456.
Sessions scheduled:
• March 17: “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body.” Learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.
• April 21: “Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s.” Learn the difference between normal aging and Alzheimer’s, common warning signs, the importance of early detection and benefits of diagnosis, and next steps and expectations for the diagnostic process.
• May 19: “Dementia Conversations.” This program offers tips on how to have honest and caring conversations addressing common issues, like going to the doctor, deciding when to stop driving and making legal and financial plans.
• June 16: “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia.” This program explains the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, stages and risk factors, and current research and treatments available to address some symptoms.
• July 21: “Effective Communication Strategies.” Explore how communication changes when someone is living with Alzheimer’s, learn how to interpret the related verbal and behavioral communication, and identify strategies to help connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
• Aug. 18: “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-related Behavior.” Learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common triggers, and learn strategies to help manage some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.
• Sept. 15: “Managing Money. A Caregiver’s Guide to Finances.” Learn tips for managing someone else’s finances, how to prepare for future care costs and the benefits of early planning. Note: This program is 90 minutes long.
