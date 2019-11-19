• Paulding County
"Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia," an educational program presented by the Alzheimer's Association, will be offered Wednesday beginning at 2 p.m. at The Gardens of Paulding, 199 County Road 103, Paulding.
Topics to be covered include the impact of Alzheimer's, the difference between Alzheimer's and dementia, Alzheimer's disease stages and risk factors, current research and resources. Register online at alz.org/CRF or by calling 1-800-272-3900. All are welcome.
