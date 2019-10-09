NAPOLEON — Napoleon law enforcement officers were called to a duplex south of the Maumee River early Monday evening for a report of an alleged kidnapping that took place in 2018.
According to Napoleon Police Chief David Mack, at 6:55 p.m. officers were called to the 200 block of Cliff Street. Police are currently investigating the alleged kidnapping/unlawful restraint incident. No arrest has been made.
Mack reported that the alleged incident took place in May 2018 at the residence, where the woman claimed that she was held against her will.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.