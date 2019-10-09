NAPOLEON — Napoleon law enforcement officers were called to a duplex south of the Maumee River early Monday evening for a report of an alleged kidnapping that took place in 2018.

According to Napoleon Police Chief David Mack, at 6:55 p.m. officers were called to the 200 block of Cliff Street. Police are currently investigating the alleged kidnapping/unlawful restraint incident. No arrest has been made.

Mack reported that the alleged incident took place in May 2018 at the residence, where the woman claimed that she was held against her will.

