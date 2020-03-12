Ayersville High School will present the spring musical “All Shook Up!” in the auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 and available at the door. “All Shook Up!” is a musical comedy featuring the songs of Elvis Presley. Set in a small midwest town in the 1950s, the story introduces the audience to Chad, a heartthrob roustabout; Natalie, a tomboy mechanic; and an eclectic cast of townspeople looking for love in all the wrong places. The musical stands as a testament to the timelessness of Elvis’ catalog. Coordinating the musical are director Chris Banks and assistant director Scott Turner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.