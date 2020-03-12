'All Shook Up!'
Photo courtesy of Scott Turner

Ayersville High School will present the spring musical “All Shook Up!” in the auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 and available at the door. “All Shook Up!” is a musical comedy featuring the songs of Elvis Presley. Set in a small midwest town in the 1950s, the story introduces the audience to Chad, a heartthrob roustabout; Natalie, a tomboy mechanic; and an eclectic cast of townspeople looking for love in all the wrong places. The musical stands as a testament to the timelessness of Elvis’ catalog. Coordinating the musical are director Chris Banks and assistant director Scott Turner.

Load comments