When northwest Ohio voters — and those throughout the state — go to the polls this fall they will be asked to decide two state issues among various races for higher office.
State Issue 1 would require Ohio judges in criminal and traffic courts to take into account "public safety" when setting defendants' bonds while State Issue 2 would prevent local governments from allowing non-citizens, or those without the proper qualifications, from voting.
Issue 1 is a response to a 4-3 Ohio Supreme Court ruling in January that law enforcement officers believe opens the jail doors to defendants who should be held in pretrial detention to protect the public.
If approved, Issue 1 would amend Section 9 of Article I of Ohio's constitution. The ballot language states:
• "Require Ohio courts, when setting the amount of bail, to consider public safety, including the seriousness of the offense, as well as a person's criminal record, the likelihood a person will return to court, and any other factor the Ohio General Assembly may prescribe."
• "Remove the requirement that the procedures for establishing the amount and conditions of bail be determined by the Supreme Court of Ohio."
Several law enforcement officers in Defiance County support the measure.
"State Issue 1 is a common-sense amendment that simply allows courts to consider the factors all of us would want considered in setting bail in criminal cases," stated Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray. "With all of the recent debate about bail and the confusion some of the media coverage has created on the issue, it's important that we step back and recognize that, in addition to securing a person's appearance for court proceedings, a consideration for bail must be the risk a defendant poses to public safety."
Opponents question whether Issue 1, if passed, would improve safety and worsen what they consider a broken bond mechanism, according to The Columbus Dispatch.
But Murray is joined by Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer and Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel in supporting passage of Issue 1.
"There are some severe crimes that don't get the bonds that we feel should be enacted to ensure the safety of the public, said Shafer.
Added Engel: "The Supreme Court got it wrong when they changed the bail system where the public safety could not be considered," he said. "I truly believe the public safety should be a consideration in setting bond. Basically what the Supreme Court has done is taken that away from the court system."
The underlying court case — DuBose v. McGuffey — stems from an incident in Hamilton County where a defendant (Justin DuBose), charged in a shooting death, was held on a $1.5 million bond while his case was pending. Later this was reduced to $500,000.
DuBose successfully appealed to the Ohio 1st District Court of Appeals in Cincinnati. The Ohio Supreme Court, by a 4-3 majority, upheld the appeals court's decision in January.
Among other things, the majority's opinion stated that "public safety, although of the utmost importance, is not a factor relevant to the calculation of the bail amount. A court may not impose excessive bail for the purpose of keeping an accused in jail."
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor joined justices Jennifer Brunner, Maureen O'Connor, Michael Donnelly and Melody Stewart in the majority.
Justices Pat DeWine, Pat Fischer and Sharon Kennedy represented the minority and were opposed.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost counts himself a supporter of Issue 1.
The other state issue Ohio voters will decide this fall (2) concerns voting itself.
If approved, it would amend Section 1 of Article V, Section 3 of Article X and Section 3 of Article XVIII of the Ohio Constitution to prohibit measures allowing non-citizens to vote.
Although non-citizens cannot vote under the law now, Issue 2 stems from a law passed in the Ohio town of Yellow Springs in 2019 that had allowed them to do so in local elections, according to The Columbus Dispatch. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose ordered the matter tabled, The Dispatch reported.
The ballot language states:
• "Require that only a citizen of the United States, who is at least 18 years of age and who has been a legal resident and registered voter for at least 30 days, can vote at any state or local election held in this state."
• "Prohibit local governments from allowing a person to vote in local elections if they are not legally qualified to vote in state elections."
