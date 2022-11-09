OTTAWA — Over 26 tax levies were voted on in Putnam County on Election night Tuesday, and only one failed.
This was a levy proposed by the Pandora-Gilboa Local School District for an additional 3.15-mill, 5-year property tax for permanent improvements. The district's income tax renewal levy — a 0.75%, 10-year income tax renewal levy for current expenses — was passed without issue, however.
Putnam's two countywide levies received overwhelming support, receiving more than 70% of votes. These were the Putnam County Council on Aging's renewal/additional levy for senior citizen services and the health department's renewal tax levy for current expenses.
The Putnam County Council on Aging's issue will go into in effect in 2023 as a 1-mill, 5-year levy.
Voter turnout in Putnam County was 63.5%, according to the county's board of elections.
Unofficial results in Putnam County:
Federal offices
U.S. Senate
Tim Ryan, D...2,624
JD Vance, R...12,180
U.S. 5th District
Craig Schwartz, D...1,735
Robert Latta, R-inc....13,182
State offices
Governor
Mike DeWine, R-inc....13,239
Nan Whaley, D...1,519
Attorney General
Jeffrey Crossman, D...1,813
Dave Yost, R-inc....13,018
Auditor
Keith Faber, R-inc....13,034
Taylor Sappington, D...1,769
Secretary of State
Chelsea Clark, D...1,866
Frank LaRose, R-inc....12,847
Terpsehore Maras, I...120
Treasurer
Scott Schertzer, D...1,976
Robert Sprague, R-inc....12,752
1st Senate District
Robert McColley, R-inc....13,059
82nd House District
Roy Klopfenstein, R...12,585
Magdalene Markward, D...2,070
Supreme Court
chief justice
Jennifer Brunner, D...2,124
Sharon Kennedy, R...12,705
Supreme Court
justice
(term commencing Jan. 1)
Pat Fischer, R-inc....12,747
Terri Jamison, D...1,996
Supreme Court
justice
(term commencing Jan. 2)
Pat DeWine, R-inc....12,640
Marilyn Zayas, D...2,066
Third District Court
of Appeals judge
William Zimmerman, R-inc....12,996
Third District Court
of Appeals judge
Juergen Waldick, R...12,903
County offices
Commissioner
(term commencing Jan. 1)
John Schlumbohm, R...13,168
Auditor
Robert Benroth, R-inc....13,405
Prosecuting attorney
(unexpired term)
Gary Lammers, D...8,773
Recorder
Sherrilyn Britsch, R...13,076
Common pleas judge
Keith Schierloh, inc....12,141
Tax, ballot issues
State Issue 1: To require courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount of bail: yes, 12,507; no, 2,078.
State Issue 2: To prohibit local government from allowing non-electors to vote: yes, 12,985; no, 1,711.
Apollo Career Center: a 0.19-mill, 10-year renewal levy for building construction and maintenance: yes, 1,243; no, 584.
Belmore Village: a 6-mill renewal levy and an additional 1-mill, 5-year property tax for a final rate of 7 mills for current expenses: yes, 19; no, 12.
Blanchard Township: an 2-mill, 5-year property tax for road construction and repair: yes, 352; no, 188.
Blanchard Township: a 1-mill, 5-year replacement levy for fire protection: yes, 384; no, 159.
Columbus Grove/Pleasant Township Joint Fire District: a 1.23-mill, 20 year bond issue for constructing a firehouse and related improvements: yes, 1,034; no, 533.
Columbus Grove/Pleasant Township Joint Fire District: an additional 2-mill, 5-year property tax for fire and EMS service: yes, 1,164; no, 41.
Dupont Village: a 1 mill, 5-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 60; no, 23.
Dupont Village: a 1.5-mill, 5-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 54; no, 27.
Jackson Township: a 0.8-mill, 5-year replacement levy for fire protection: yes, 43; no, 8.
Jackson Township: an additional 5-mill, 5-year property tax for road construction and repair: yes, 228; no, 214.
Jackson Township: a 0.5-mill, 5-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 310; no, 131.
Jennings Township: a 1.5-mill, 5-year replacement levy for fire protection: yes, 806; no, 160.
Leipsic Village: a 0.6-mill, 5-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 387; no, 198.
Leipsic Village: a 2-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 446; no, 142.
Liberty Township: a 1.25-mill, 5-year replacement levy for fire protection and EMS: yes, 543; no, 149.
Ottawa-Glandorf Local Schools: a 1.5-mill, 5-year renewal levy for permanent improvements: yes, 2,619; no, 1,391.
Pandora-Gilboa Local Schools: an additional 3.15-mill, 5-year property tax for permanent improvements: yes, 643; no, 873.
Pandora-Gilboa Local Schools: a 0.75%, 10-year income tax renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 845; no, 665.
Pandora Village: a 1-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 385; no, 98.
Putnam County: a 0.6-mill, 5-year replacement levy and an additional 0.4-mill for senior citizens: yes, 10,937; no, 3,764.
Putnam County: a 0.5-mill, 5-year renewal levy for health department expenses: yes, 10,495; no, 4,160.
Perry Township: a 3-mill, 5-year renewal levy for road construction and maintenance: yes, 306; no, 90.
Riley Township: a 0.75-mill, 5-year replacement levy for fire protection: yes, 404; no, 93.
Sugar Creek Township: a 1-mill, 5-year renewal levy for roads and bridges: yes, 366; no, 107.
Van Buren Township: a 2-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 680; no, 201.
Vantage Career Center: a 0.8-mill, 5-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 3,949; no, 1,272.
