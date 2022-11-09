BRYAN — All 13 tax issues in Williams County passed during Tuesday's election, including two countywide matters.
One of those included a 0.4-mill, 5-year renewal and additional levy for senior citizens services. The second countywide issue was a 0.4-mill, 5-year renewal levy for construction and maintenance of improvements and expenses for the county's soil and water conservation district.
The City of Bryan's income tax renewal was fairly tight, but passed with 53.8% support. The renewal and replacement levy includes a 0.5%, 9 1/2-year replacement income tax on earnings and income subject to the retirement of all indebtedness and/or expenses for the improvements of the city streets, and the sewer system for the city.
Only two candidates were on the ballot in Williams County, and both were unopposed.
Republican Bartley Westfall won a four-year term for one county commissioner seat that will be vacated by Brian Davis at year's end. The other two commissioner seats will be in the 2024 election.
And Republican incumbent Vickie Grimm won re-election as county auditor.
Voter turnout in Williams County was 51.6%, according to the county's board of elections.
Unofficial results in Williams County:
Federal offices
U.S. Senate
Tim Ryan, D.................3,846
JD Vance, R..................8,816
U.S. 9th District
Marcy Kaptur, D-inc.......4,667
J.R. Majewski, R............7,838
State offices
Governor
Mike DeWine, R-inc.......10,191
Nan Whaley, D..............2,507
Attorney General
Jeffrey Crossman, D.......2,803
Dave Yost, R-inc............9,9964
Auditor
Keith Faber, R-inc...........9,618
Taylor Sappington, D.......2,951
Secretary of State
Chelsea Clark, D..............2,766
Frank LaRose, R-inc..........9,773
Terpsehore Maras, I..........187
Treasurer
Scott Schertzer, D..............3,030
Robert Sprague, R-inc.........9,561
1st Senate District
Robert McColley, R-inc.........10,001
81st House District
James Hoops, R-inc.............10,087
Supreme Court
chief justice
Jennifer Brunner, D.............3,190
Sharon Kennedy, R.............9,499
Supreme Court
justice
(term commencing Jan. 1)
Pat Fischer, R-inc................9,446
Terri Jamison, D.................3,162
Supreme Court
justice
(term commencing Jan. 2)
Pat DeWine, R-inc..............9,265
Marilyn Zayas, D................3,295
Sixth District Court
of Appeals judge
Christine Mayle, R-inc.........9,802
Sixth District Court
of Appeals judge
Tom Puffenberger, D..........3,260
Charles Sulek, R................9,103
County offices
Commissioner
(term commencing Jan. 1)
Bartley Westfall, R...........9,910
Auditor
Vickie Grimm, R-inc.........10,209
Tax, ballot issues
State Issue 1: To require courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount of bail: yes, 10,090; no, 2,470.
State Issue 2: To prohibit local government from allowing non-electors to vote: yes, 10,801; no, 1,845.
City of Bryan: a 0.5%, 9 1/2-year replacement income tax on earnings and income subject to the retirement of all indebtedness and/or expenses for the improvements of the city streets, and the sewer system for the city: yes, 1,424; no, 1,225.
Williams County: a 0.4-mill, 5-year renewal and additional levy for senior citizens services: yes, 8,743; no, 4,004.
Williams County: a 0.4-mill, 5-year renewal levy for construction and maintenance of improvements and expenses for the county’s soil and water conservation district: yes, 8,063; no, 4,654.
Brady Township: a 0.5-mill, 5-year renewal levy for maintenance and operation of cemeteries: yes, 628; no, 282.
Center Township: a 1-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 921; no, 297.
Florence Township: an additional 2.5-mill, 5-year levy for roads and bridges: yes, 445; no, 333.
Florence Township: a 0.5-mill, 3-year replacement levy for fire protection: yes, 550; no, 228.
Maple Grove Cemetery: a 1-mill, 5-year renewal levy for maintenance and operation of cemeteries: yes, 664; no, 227.
Millcreek Township: a 2-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 224; no, 77.
Pulaski Township: a 0.8-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 592; no, 251.
Pulaski Township: a 0.75-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 538; no, 294.
Superior Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 450; no, 135.
West Unity Village: a 5-mill, 5-year levy for current expenses: yes, 332; no, 185.
