LIBERTY CENTER — A new member was sworn-in at Tuesday’s Liberty Center Village Council meeting.
Crystal Alexander will serve the remaining two years of the unexpired term of former councilman Landis Burmeister, who has resigned and moved out of town. Alexander, who grew up in Archbold, has lived in Liberty Center for the last five years. She felt that it was time to take a role within the community.
Council accepted a bid of $5,375 from Pannng Excavating, Deshler, for work on two catch basins.
Mayor Max Fetterman noted that he and mayor-elect Jay Branson met with the Maumee Valley Planning Organization to discuss possible grants from Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for other sewer repair. The village as a whole does not meet the requirement of having 51% low- to moderate-income, but one possibility may be choosing a neighborhood that would qualify.
Council also hired Roth Tree Removal, Liberty Center, for tree trimming at the cemetery. There also was discussion of the need for other tree trimming and clean-up in the village.
“We have let it go too long, now we have to get it caught up,” Councilman Jerry Endicott commented. He suggested that once everything is done, the village could budget $3,000 per year to keep up with the tree maintenance.
Temporary appropriations of $490,450 were approved to carry the village until spring when permanent appropriations are approved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.