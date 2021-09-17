The Defiance County airport was closed for a short period of time Friday at about 4 p.m., for a plane crash.

According to scanner traffic, at about 3:30 p.m., a small airplane from Western Michigan University landed at Defiance County Memorial Airport and crashed after landing.

Lt. Rustun Schack, commander at the Defiance post of the Ohio State Patrol, confirmed the crash and that there were no injuries.

About 4 p.m., the decision was made by local law enforcement to close the airport and to contact the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

FAA authorities are expected to be in Defiance Monday to investigate the scene.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the airport was reopened and Western Michigan University authorities reported that representatives from the university had been sent to Defiance.

No further details were available Friday evening.

