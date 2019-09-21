Auditorium air conditioning

Workers from Fitzenrider Inc. of Defiance, placed two air conditioning units on the roof of the Defiance Community Auditorium on Friday for installation. The $277,060 project is part of current and future upgrades to the facility. Here, a worker from Fitzenrider takes photos of a crane lifting one of the units up to the roof.

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

