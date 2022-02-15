DELTA — A two-vehicle crash south of here late Monday afternoon may have resulted in serious injuries.

The crash was reported at 5:52 p.m. at Fulton County Road D, between Delta and Liberty Center, and involved a commercial vehicle (truck or semi) and another vehicle, according to scanner radio traffic.

An air ambulance was summoned to the scene and took off from there at 6:37 p.m.

Further details were unavailable Monday evening.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments