DELTA — A two-vehicle crash south of here late Monday afternoon may have resulted in serious injuries.
The crash was reported at 5:52 p.m. at Fulton County Road D, between Delta and Liberty Center, and involved a commercial vehicle (truck or semi) and another vehicle, according to scanner radio traffic.
An air ambulance was summoned to the scene and took off from there at 6:37 p.m.
Further details were unavailable Monday evening.
