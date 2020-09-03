OTTAWA — An air ambulance was called to a one-vehicle crash east of here Thursday evening.

The Putnam County 911 Center summoned a LifeFlight rescue helicopter for a crash on Road 5F, south of Road I — approximately five miles northeast of Ottawa, around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Radio scanner traffic indicated that at least one person was seriously injured in the crash, which involved a four-wheeled vehicle— possibly a golf cart— that rolled over. As many as three other persons may have been injured.

Several Ottawa area rescue units were called to the scene.

Further details were unavailable.

