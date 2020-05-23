McCLURE — A motorcycle crash near here Saturday afternoon seriously injured the rider.

McClure EMS was summoned to the scene near the intersection of Ohio 110 and County Road 5A, northwest of McClure, around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

An air ambulance was called to the scene, according to radio scanner traffic from the Henry County Sheriff's Office. A landing zone was set up on Ohio 111, east of County Road 5A.

Further details were unavailable Saturday afternoon.

