BRYAN — An air ambulance was called to a motorcycle crash just southwest of here Tuesday afternoon.
The motorcyclist, Jeffrey Kosier, 47, Bryan, was taken from the scene by air ambulance to Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, with suspected serious injuries. A condition report was unavailable.
According to troopers of the Defiance post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, at 3:05 p.m., at Williams County roads 12 and 12C, approximately two miles southwest of Bryan, an SUV driven by Henry Kidd, 74, Bryan, turned onto County Road 12C and struck a motorcycle ridden by Kosier, who was ejected from the motorcycle.
Kidd was not injured in the crash.
Troopers reported that Kosier was not wearing a helmet.
The accident remains under investigation.
Assisting at the scene were Bryan Fire Department and Williams County EMS.
