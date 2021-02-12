Defiance County
Agenda shortened:
The Defiance city planning commission's agenda for its meeting scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St., has been shortened.
Dropped from the agenda is a zoning variance request on Northwood Avenue.
