• Fulton County
Agenda set:
Wauseon City Council will meet on Tuesday for its organizational meeting. New council members will be sworn in at the beginning of the meeting. Nominations for president will then be held. There are no reports of anyone to address the council, no committee reports, no legislation for first reading.
There will be a second reading for the Law Director ordinance, and third reading for resolution to authorize the mayor to issue qualifications for an engineer. As well, a public meeting will need to be scheduled for the Seneca Drive tax incentive ordinance.
