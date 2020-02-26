Ag program

The Northwest Ohio Custom Manure Applicators Luncheon was held Tuesday at Vagabond Village, Cecil. Guest speakers included OSU agent Glen Arnold, who talked about side dressing corn with manure and the H2O Ohio program; Chris Headapohl of Homan Equipment, the importance of pit additive and applicators; Dan Bruner, Ohio Department of Agriculture; and Eric Richer, OSU agent. The luncheon was held so custom manure pumpers can gather to discuss better ways to handle manure so the livestock producers and pumpers can create a safe way to improve the algae levels in Lake Erie. The speakers shared better ways to do business. Here, Glen Arnold (left) shares his presentation with those in attendance.
