DEFIANCE — Nominations are being sought for the 2020 Defiance County Agricultural Hall of Fame. Nominees should have major contributions to the agriculture industry and can be any farmer, rancher or other agriculture work related individual. Nominees should have had a long tenure of roughly 25 years in the agriculture industry.
The Defiance County Agricultural Hall of Fame was started in 2012 and was developed to recognize the outstanding contributions residents have made to the industry. Induction to the Hall of Fame does not only recognize the contributions to the individual inductees but sets a standard for the work of future individuals in the agriculture industry.
Nominations can be made by any individual, or organization, in Ohio by completing a properly prepared nomination form by Feb. 1. Applications can be submitted in person or mailed to the OSU Extension Defiance County office. Nominations of a husband/wife application must be combined and submitted on one nomination form. Applications can be found at the OSU Extension Defiance County and Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District offices or at the https://go.osu.edu/defiance-ag-hof website.
Selections for the 2020 candidates will be made by the Defiance County Hall of Fame Committee by Feb. 15 or as designated by the Hall of Fame Committee. The induction breakfast will be held at the Defiance Knights of Columbus Hall on March 19 at 8 a.m.
For questions about the Agriculture Hall of Fame contact Bruce Clevenger at the OSU Extension Defiance County office by phone 419-782-4771 or by email at clevenger.10@osu.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.