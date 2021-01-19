“I didn’t want to go home.”
That’s how Victor Pham of Defiance was feeling just after seeing his wife, Mylinh, in the hospital following his long walk from Defiance to Ann Arbor, Mich. On the last day of his journey he, and many people who supported him, walked nearly 40 miles from Adrian, Mich., to the University of Michigan Hospital.
Although family and friends urged him to go home to Defiance, he felt God was calling him to walk from Ann Arbor to Detroit, a distance of less than 40 miles.
“I was happy I made it to Ann Arbor, I got to see my wife. I felt relief and I was feeling so much love from so many people,” said Victor. “But while I was with her, I just fell apart and cried because of everything hooked up to her. I didn’t want to go home, I didn’t. Here I was at a hotel, surrounded by people who have been supporting me, and it felt like we had done something big, like we won a championship.
“But I knew I couldn’t go home yet, I felt like I had to go to Detroit, I always liked Detroit, so I told everyone, ‘I’m going to Detroit,’” continued Victor. “People from back home started calling me and telling me I need to come home, people around me were telling me I needed to go home, to not go to Detroit because I was going to get shot ... but I just knew I had to go to Detroit.”
After making it from Adrian to Ann Arbor in one day, Victor was certain he could walk to Detroit in one day. However, a series of mishaps, including backtracking along the way, made the journey he thought would be one day, a three-day ordeal. He explained it felt like the Devil was in his way.
“It took three days, I had to backtrack ... there was so much negative energy,” said Victor. “The people who were with me and I had arguments, the people back home kept telling me to come home, it felt like the Devil didn’t want us to get there. But when I got there, I started meeting people. I met a guy, Scott, on the streets with no legs. I asked him, ‘Can I pray with you?’ He let me pray for him, and then he prayed for my wife!
“I met a lot of people, I prayed for them and they prayed for Mylinh and me ... that’s why God brought me there. They showed me a lot of love,” added Pham.
While in Detroit, Victor was approached by Cyrille Vincent, director/visual arts curator of Solidarty, a multimedia studio in Worcester, Mass. Vincent had gotten word of Victor’s journey, before flying to Detroit to find him and interview him for a documentary film he plans to make about Victor’s journey.
According to solidarty.com, Solidarty is a multimedia studio specializing in the creation of digital contents and real people campaigns. The studio offers the opportunity to immigrants and people living with disability to learn the art and craft of making great content, and connecting with the market in an era of massive production on digital platforms.
Said Victor: “Cyrille flew from Massachusetts to Detroit to find us, and when he got there, he told us that God told him to come. He said he booked a flight right away because he knew he had to find us. He interviewed us for three or four hours for his documentary.”
After spending three days in Detroit, Victor came home to Defiance and to his life, which includes running VIP Nails. On Sunday, he and other organizers put together a Walk With Jesus Parade in which they walked to churches in Defiance, where they stopped to pray outside those churches for Mylinh.
Victor shared he misses Mylinh every minute they’re not together, they’ve been a couple for 24 years and married 16, but he admits he’s blessed he has so many people in his corner. It’s not just people in Defiance, but from all over the world thanks to his Facebook Live videos, some of which have garnered more than 100,000 views.
“I can’t thank everyone enough who has supported Mylinh and me, prayed for Mylinh and me, who have donated to help with medical bills ... I know that God has blessed Mylinh and me, and that he’s using her for His glory. She is #Mylinhstrong.”
When asked what he learned during his journey, Victor didn’t hesitate: “I will never doubt God again!
“It’s not about me and it’s really not about my wife anymore, this is bigger than all of us and it’s because of God!” continued Victor. “I knew God was up to something, and look at what he did, he got people from all over the world to pray together. So I ask that everyone please continue to pray for Mylinh, to come together, to be strong in faith and to never doubt God again!”
To donate on GoFundMe to help with Mylinh’s medical expenses, go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/victor-mylinh-pham... and, https://gofund.me/99c3812b.
On the front page: Victor Pham of Defiance speaks to a crowd of people in front of his business, VIP Nails, Sunday. Pham led dozens of people on a Walk with Jesus Parade to various churches in Defiance, where they stopped to pray for his wife, Mylinh, who is in the hospital recovering from a double brain aneurysm.
