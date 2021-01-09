Victor (Vu) Pham completed his pilgrimage Tuesday on foot of nearly 100 miles from Defiance to Ann Arbor, Mich., to visit his wife, Mylinh, at the University of Michigan (U of M) Medical Center. He spent one hour with Mylinh, who suffered dual brain aneurysms on Christmas night at their home in Defiance.
Victor’s faith in God and Jesus, and the support of friends and strangers in both Ohio and Michigan, are the reasons he shared for making it there safely. On Tuesday he posted a video on Facebook Live of his visit with his wife, who has undergone several surgeries since being airlifted to U of M Medical Center.
In an interview with Jack Bassett of 13ABC in Toledo, Victor said: “We walked from Defiance, Ohio, to the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and they let me see my baby for an hour.” Victor added: “I love my wife from the bottom of my heart. This journey is walking with Jesus.”
Since that visit, Victor has hit the road by foot again, where he shared on Facebook Live that God was calling him to walk to Detroit. While at a hotel near Dearborn, Mich., late Thursday, Victor saw a video of Mylinh, who opened her eyes, blinked and moved her head.
He, of course, was very excited to see the footage.
In a video on Facebook Live around 1 a.m. in the morning, Victor thanked many people who have helped him on his pilgrimage, and for their donations.
“Thank you so much, thank you, thank you, thank you,” said Victor, who was in a hotel room near Romulus, Mich., at the time. “My sister, my family and people are telling me I need to come home to go back to work, to pay the bills and to take care of insurance stuff for Mylinh. I will take care of that in the morning.”
Victor knows he must return home soon, but he was intent on finishing his trek by foot to Detroit before heading back to Defiance.
“Hopefully I can continue to walk, my feet and toes have blisters, my ankle is swollen and cut, but God will help me find a way,” added Victor. “Thank you again to each and every one of you (for helping me) from the bottom of my heart. Please continue to pray for my wife, I believe your prayer to God and Jesus, will help bring my wife home, so that we can have an awesome life together.”
On Friday morning, Victor shared a Facebook Live video in which he explained friends were getting him wraps for his feet so he could continue to walk to Detroit. On Friday afternoon, he shared a Facebook Live video showing he had arrived in Detroit and the meal he was sharing with friends.
“Yesterday it seemed there was so much confusion, but I know that it wasn’t God, because God is joyful and peaceful,” said Victor prior to reaching Detroit. “I pray for blessings to make it to Detroit today, we’re close, and again I ask for prayers for my wife. I am going to make it to Detroit today ... I’m coming! My faith is strong, so please pray that God will keep me strong so I can make it to Detroit.”
To find out more about Victor’s journey, follow him at Vu Pham on Facebook.
