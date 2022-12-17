A positive boyhood experience in northwest Ohio for a Cincinnati native produced a connection that has helped secure a location for Defiance’s future Gen. Anthony Wayne memorial.
A positive boyhood experience in northwest Ohio for a Cincinnati native produced a connection that has helped secure a location for Defiance’s future Gen. Anthony Wayne memorial.
The granite tribute that is in the planning stage by the Sons of the American Revolution will be placed on a vacant lot on Fort Street, due south of Defiance Public Library and right across from the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers where the Revolutionary War general built Fort Defiance in August 1794.
The property is owned by Cincinnati native and resident Anthony Sansalone, 62, who is interested in Anthony Wayne’s history and owns a house next door. He visits there occasionally and has talked about the possibility of making it his retirement home as he has expressed affection for the area and the Maumee River.
A graduate of Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Sansalone visited the area as a child attending youth camps in Perrysburg, and his fondness for the area began.
“When I was young, my parents sent me to a camp on the Maumee River in Perrysburg, and my love for this part of Ohio was born,” he explained in an email in anticipation of a meeting held Friday afternoon in Defiance City Hall among those involved in planning the tribute (see related story on page A1.) “I have fond memories of those summers at camp, and that has stayed with me all of my life. We were often told stories of Mad Anthony Wayne and others as we sat around the campfire.”
Sansalone, an attorney and real estate developer in Cincinnati, said he purchased property in Defiance as a result of his friendship and business relationship with Jason LaBounty of Citizens National Bank.
“I purchased property in Defiance because of my relationship with Jason, but the peace and tranquility of the confluence of the rivers at this specific location spoke to me. My goal is to spend my retirement days at my Defiance home, and I can’t think of a better neighbor than Mad Anthony Wayne.”
As for the property he will be donating to the city for the memorial, he said this is prompted by how his own life story and his interest in history.
“This gift is a nod to both American history and my personal history, and I am honored to be in the position to make it,” he said. “I hope that the monument will remind us all that a great sense of adventure should be part of a life well-lived.”
During Friday’s meeting, Sansalone expressed appreciation for his parents as well. They are expected to be noted in a remembrance near the Wayne monument.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.