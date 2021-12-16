Bingo Aelker wins Risner prize

Nicole Aelker of New Bavaria was the winner of the ‘R’ prize from Risner Auto Group in The Crescent-News Bingo Contest. Here, Aelker receives a certificate for a free tire alignment from Tyler Risner of Risner Auto Group, Defiance.

 Shelby Carlisle/C-N Photo

Nicole Aelker of New Bavaria was the winner of the ‘R’ prize from Risner Auto Group in The Crescent-News Bingo Contest. Here, Aelker receives a certificate for a free tire alignment from Tyler Risner of Risner Auto Group, Defiance.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments