• Defiance County

Adulting 101:

Adulting 101-Managing Anxiety and Panic will be offered at the Defiance Public Library from 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Nellie M. Gary reading room. A representative from the Maumee Valley Guidance Center will describe general signs and symptoms of anxiety' the different types of anxiety' risk factors and causes' and then move on to coping and de-escalation skills for general anxiety and panic attacks.

Load comments