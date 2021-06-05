HICKSVILLE — Adulting 101 — a series of fun and informative sessions geared to those 18 and up — will return to Hicksville’s Johnson Memorial Library this summer. All sessions are free and will take place in the community room at Johnson Memorial, 116 W. High St., Hicksville.
The schedule is as follows:
• June 21 at 1 p.m.: Insurance Questions, Answered. Rob Lawson of Rose Insurance answers all your questions about home and auto insurance.
• July 10 from 11:30-12:30 p.m.: Extreme Couponing. Tarah Speiser will teach you how to get the biggest bang for your buck using coupons.
• July 13 at 5:30 p.m.: So You Wanna Be a Podcaster? Podcaster Adam Ball will teach attendees how to start their own podcast.
• July 19 at 5:30 p.m.: Basic Macrame. Cara Bolley from the Defiance Public Library MakerSpace will teach the basics of macrame. Registration is required at this session only. To register, contact cbolley@defiancelibrary.org or call 419-782-1456 ext. 1108.
• Aug. 2 at 5:30 p.m.: Real Estate Tips. Do you have questions about buying or selling? Curious about how to become an agent? Cari Young Kost of Go Giver Real Estate has answers.
No registration is required, except for the July 19 macrame session. For more information about any of the events, contact Johnson Memorial Library at 419- 542-6200.
