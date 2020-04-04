For years, Ohio’s Adopt-A-Highway program has been offering volunteering groups, businesses and families an opportunity help with litter cleanup.
Under the program, participating volunteers adopt sections of roads to pick up litter whenever they see the need. The green roadside signs seen across Ohio recognize the participants for “adopting” sections of state/federal, county and township roads by removing litter from their shoulders and ditches.
The program is organized in Defiance County through the county’s environmental service office and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), depending upon the roads involved.
The county’s environmental services agency provides some tools for the effort — such as gloves, garbage bags and litter grabbers — thanks to a grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
The labor is provided by participating volunteers, while Defiance County crews also pick up the collected trash that is left in bags for them to pick up.
The Adopt-A-Highway program augments the county’s litter pickup efforts that continue throughout the year on county and township roads, with the help of Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) inmates. Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter, who oversees the environmental services office, said his crews made it all the way around the county last year.
Between that effort and the Adopt-A-Highway program, about one pickup load of trash is taken to the county landfill — on average — each week, he noted.
At present, Defiance County’s highway department has suspended its litter pickup because CCNO inmates are not available to assist county crews during the coronavirus remediation period. However, the Adopt-A-Highway program continues.
Among the participating volunteers are Todd and Shelly Shafer of Defiance, whose family has been responsible for picking up litter for about the last six years along Kiser Road, between Canal and Krouse roads.
“I’ve always had a problem with litter,” said Shelly Shafer. “I’ve always wanted to do it. ... Usually we pick up at least two bags of garbage. Bottles, cans and fast food trash are the most common form of litter found. But also found are cigarette butts, lottery tickets, plastics bags, rope, inhalers, signs, buckets and much more.
“You feel like you are helping the environment, making the community look better, and providing a service around you,” she added. “If you don’t want to help pick up other people’s trash, you could help out by not littering.”
She said they waited until the family’s kids were a little older before committing to the effort, which she undertakes 4-8 times a year, depending upon the need.
Besides her family, Shelly has involved her friends, co-workers and Kiser Road residents.
“She just felt it would be great to do our part to make our community a better place,” said Todd Shafer.
As Defiance’s police chief, he points to one potential hazard with roadside litter cleanup — finding drug syringes or makeshift methamphetamine labs. Although he said none have been found on Kiser Road, he advises people who may find them to contact law enforcement officers to pick them up.
Persons interested in “adopting” a county or township road can contact June Crosser at the Defiance County Environmental Services Office at 419-782-5442.
The green Adopt-A-Highway signs motorists and others will see along Defiance County and township roads recognize the following, with the road for which they are partially responsible listed:
• Rollin Thunder Motorcycle Club Inc., Watson Road
• In Memory of Alex Ellert, Whetstone Road
• The Mohr Family, Stever Road
• Defiance Christian Church, Standley Road
• B Square 4H Club, Standley Road
• Hicksville Kiwanis, Spencerville-Hicksville Road
• Floyd Taylor Family, Scott Road
• The Darrel Hancock Family, Scott Road
• Vetter Family, Scott Road
• In Memory of Pete Simonis, Powers Road
• St. Michael’s Parish, Moser Road
• Todd and Shelly Shafer Family, Kiser Road
• Peace Lutheran Church, Jewell Road
• Mark Blue Ribbon 4H, Jericho Road
• Denver G. Zeedyk Family, Jericho Road
• Danny Zeedyk Family, Jericho Road and Fountain Street Road
• Eldridge Farm Drainage, Defiance-Paulding County Line Road and Holly Road
• Farmer Ag 4H, Farmer-Mark Road
• Keller Logistics, Elliott Road
• Liska Farms, Domersville Road
• A Cut Above the Rest, Domersville Road
• Ayersville United Methodist Church, Defiance-Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road
• Fairview FCCLA, Coy Road
• St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, County Road 424 East
• Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, Carter Road
• Johns Manville employees, Carpenter Road{/div}• In Memory of Barb Breckler, Canal Road
• The Rex Bassett Family, Breininger Road
• St. Michael’s Ridge Parish, Behrens Road
• Tinora High School Student Council, Banner School Road
On state roads within Defiance County, signs recognize the following for their participation in the Adopt-A-Highway program through ODOT:
• Buffalo Wild Wings, Ohio 66
• Brown Family, Ohio 15
• State Farm Insurance, Doug Nicola, Ohio 18
• Sims Metal Management, Ohio 281
• GM/UAW Powertrain, Ohio 18 and Ohio 281
• Defiance Unit IBEW Local 18, Ohio 66
• Herman Hesselschwardt Det. 758 Marine Corps, Ohio 66
• Hicksville Knights of Columbus, Ohio 2
• Defiance College Ecology Club, Ohio 15
• Defiance Citizens in Action, Ohio 66
• Williams Family, U.S. 127
• Family and Friends of Stacie Heilman, Ohio 15
