LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1 is recognizing groups who have participated in Adopt-a-Highway for 25 years with service awards signed by ODOT director Jack Marchbanks and District 1 deputy director Chris Hughes.
Monday ODOT officials were at Alloway Environmental Testing in Lima to honor the company’s 26 years of service in the program. Since 1994, the company has maintained a two-mile stretch of highway along Ohio 65, north of the village of Cairo.
“The long-standing dedication of these Adopt-A-Highway groups demonstrates a passionate commitment for maintaining the beauty of their state,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “The Adopt-A-Highway program provides an opportunity for anyone to help keep Ohio’s roadways clean and litter-free.”
The Adopt-A-Highway program began during the summer of 1989 and went statewide in March of 1990. Since then, thousands of groups across the state have helped to keep Ohio beautiful. Over the last 10 years, the program averages a savings of $240,000 per year for taxpayers.
Across District 1, county administrators are delivering certificates to a handful of unwavering groups that have been maintaining stretches of highway since the early years of the program.
The following local groups are to be credited for more than 25 years of service in Adopt-A-Highway:
Defiance County:
• General Motors /UAW Powertrain has adopted two highways, Ohio 18 and Ohio 281
• Defiance Unit International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 8, Ohio 66
• Williams family, U.S. 127
Putnam County:
American Legion Post 63, Ohio 109
Fort Jennings Lions Club, Ohio 634
Columbus Grove Lions Club, Ohio 65
Glandorf Lions Club, U.S. 224
“We encourage individuals and groups to consider picking up a section of road,” said Hughes. “The Adopt-A-Highway program provides groups a way to give back to their communities and saves ODOT money in litter cleanup costs that can be reinvested elsewhere.”
Adopting a highway is free to groups and individuals, but groups should complete four litter pick-up sessions per year to remain active. ODOT provides vests, grabber tools, trash bags, and trash disposal during litter pick-up sessions.
In 2019, 100 active groups with approximately 1,450 volunteers picked up more than 400 bags of trash from along more than 200 miles of highway in District 1, which includes Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Wyandot counties.
ODOT maintenance crews, Adopt-a-Highway groups and inmates from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) pick up more than 400,000 bags of litter each year. Statewide, ODOT spends approximately $4 million on average each year on litter clean-up.
For more information on Adopt-a-Highway in Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert or Wyandot counties, contact Eric Pfenning, ODOT District 1 roadway services engineer, at 419-999-6893 or eric.pfenning@dot.ohio.gov.
