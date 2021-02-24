Defiance Mayor Mike McCann's administration vowed to get tougher on sidewalk snow removal during city council's meeting Tuesday night.
That discussion preceded council's legislative agenda, highlighted by an ordinance proposing to provide the Defiance Area YMCA's childcare program with $30,000 in CARES Relief Act money (see related story).
The sidewalk matter came up at council's Feb. 9 meeting when At-large Councilman Steve Waxler told the administration the situation was "absolutely terrible." Since then has fallen the city's largest snowfall (on the night of Feb. 15/16).
The lack of compliance with a city ordinance requiring property owners to remove snow from their adjacent sidewalks prompted City Administrator Jeff Leonard to address council about the matter Tuesday. The ordinance requires removal within 24 hours of a snowfall.
"... when you get a really heavy snow, I think it's apparent that people are not complying with the regulations," he said, indicating that some people may not understand their responsibility while others may believe the city can't force property owners to comply.
Leonard promised more "aggression" from city officials in addressing the issue, particularly with downtown sidewalks. He said businesses will be sent a letter informing them what they need to do.
If that has no impact, Leonard continued, "we are going to take the necessary steps from our code and enforce this."
With much melting taking place this week, he said "I don't know that we will have an effect this year, but I can tell you we're going to put it out there, and if we have to resend the letter on an annual basis we'll talk about doing that."
Law Director Sean O'Donnell noted that violators would have seven days to comply, with prosecution a possibility "in the worst cases." Another option is having the work done and assessing the cost to property owners' taxes.
At-large Councilman Joe Eureste noted issues all around town, and said "we need to basically create safe areas, walkways."
Leonard acknowledged a citywide problem, stating that "we have to apply the law to everyone, and we will."
Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt questioned the seven-day notice provision, saying that is a "long time for people to trudge through knee-deep snow to get to work or get to a store."
O'Donnell responded that the city could change the code.
Earlier Tuesday, council held a public hearing on a request to rezone property at 1076/1078 Holgate Ave. — on the west side of Holgate Avenue — from R-3 (medium to high density residence) to B-3 (highway and general business).
The property is located across from B&Z Auto Repair, 1071 Holgate Ave., which wants to use the land to temporarily park vehicles that are being repaired.
No one spoke in opposition to the rezoning measure — an ordinance approving it was later approved by council — but At-large councilman Steve Waxler raised one concern. He wanted to ensure that the property does not become unsightly like some repair shops he did not mention by name.
B&Z's owner Brian Loose told council that individual vehicles would be stored on the property "typically" a week or two.
To comply with the city code, explained O'Donnell, the area will need to be fenced. Loose noted that this was not "brought up" at the city planning commission meeting last month when the commission recommended approval of the zoning change.
Waxler questioned how other properties (where there are vehicles sitting without screening) could be in compliance with the fencing requirement.
In response to Waxler's reference to one unnamed property, O'Donnell said "it's never been brought to my attention." He conceded that it "could very well be out of compliance, but I'd have to look at it."
In other non-legislative business Tuesday:
• council held a public hearing on a request to rezone property on Maumee River Crossing Drive — located on the city's northwest near the Tiffin River — from B-3 (highway and general business) to R-2 (medium density residence). Additional condominiums will be built next to existing ones there. Council later approved a related ordinance Tuesday rezoning the property.
• Leonard informed council that the city spent $24,000 with Burgess & Niple for design services on manhole rehab work as well as $24,328 with Henschen & Associates Inc. for server upgrades at Defiance Municipal Court. The purchase amounts require council's notification, but not its approval.
• At-large Council ember Jill Krutsch said she received a call about UPS trucks traveling down Carpenter Road, which is prohibited. Leonard said he would speak with UPS about the matter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.