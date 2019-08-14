HCF more sheep show winners 2
Peter Greer/C-N Photo

Additional Henry County Fair sheep show winners were, first row, Lauren Sattler (left), first place intermediate showmanship; Kendall Sattler, grand champion market lamb, second place senior showmanship. Back row, Nathan Sattler (left), first place junior showmanship, reserve champion bred and fed; Ethan Sattler, grand champion bred and fed.

