Additional Henry County Fair sheep show winners were, first row, Lauren Sattler (left), first place intermediate showmanship; Kendall Sattler, grand champion market lamb, second place senior showmanship. Back row, Nathan Sattler (left), first place junior showmanship, reserve champion bred and fed; Ethan Sattler, grand champion bred and fed.
