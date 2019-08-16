Additional dairy show winners at the Henry County Fair include, in front, Bailey Wiseman (left), grand champion Ayrshire, second place beginner showmanship, first place outstanding livestock exhibitor, beginner; and Renee Bok, grand champion junior dairy female, second place showmanship, grand champion jersey, reserve grand champion jersey heifer, first place junior outstanding livestock exhibitor. And in back, Sarah Graber (left), second place senior showmanship, first place outstanding livestock exhibitor, senior division, reserve grand champion jersey heifer calf, reserve grand champion overall jersey heifer, first place jersey heifer calf; Sami Graber, first place senior showmanship, first place outstanding livestock exhibitor, senior division, second place junior heifer calf; and Isaiah Stottlemeyer, grand champion brown Swiss, grand champion brown Swiss overall.
