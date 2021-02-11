The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) has reported an additional death of a county resident, which was related to COVID-19. The individual was a female in her 80s with underlying health conditions, according to Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken. This brings the total to 99 deaths.
DCGHD also is reporting an increase of six lab-confirmed cases and 22 cases recovered from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday.
In addition, the number of active cases in the county stands at 294, a number which has been actively decreasing daily.
Numbers are encouraging in Defiance County long-term care facilities as well. According to the Ohio Department of Heath website, as of Wednesday, Feb. 10, there were no reported resident cases in the county's facilities. There was only one current case with a staff member in the county and that was at the Laurels of Defiance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.