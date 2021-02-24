The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) reported an additional COVID-19 related death in the county as of Tuesday. This takes the total to 102 deaths. The person was a female in her 80s in which COVID-19 was listed as significant condition contributing to death, according Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.

The department is reporting an increase of 10 lab-confirmed cases, two probable cases, and 174 cases recovered from 1 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday. In addition, there were 129 active cases as of Tuesday, the latest update supplied by the health department.

