ARCHBOLD — The Four County ADAMhs Board has learned that it will receive $917,984 in federal funds for projects that support substance use and abuse services.
At its Jan. 14 meeting, the Four County ADAMhs Board awarded those funds to three service providers: A Renew Mind Behavioral Health Services, $558,345; Maumee Valley Guidance Center, $181,877; and Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, $177,762.
The award was part of a $1.4 million grant application that the board had made last year for federal funds through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA). According to Rob Giesige, ADAMhs Board CEO, a portion of the request that would fund the purchase of an ambulance for Community Hospitals and Wellness Center in Williams County is still under review. If approved, the vehicle would be used to transport individuals with substance use issues to other facilities.
Giesige explained that the application specified how the funds will be used by each agency.
A Renewed Mind will use its funding to provide an extended stay at its men’s residential facility in Napoleon for clients who need more than 30 days of residential treatment. Some of the funds also will be used to provide walk-in services, including diagnostic evaluations and linking clients to other treatment options.
Maumee Valley Guidance Center will use its funding to purchase mini-vans that are used to transport clients to various appointments and to expand its adolescent prevention program to include teen Mental Health First Aid trainings.
Recovery Services’ grant funds also will be used to purchase mini-vans to transport clients and assist with the cost of serving clients in drug court.
In other action, the ADAMhs Board:
• approved a contract amendment for A Renewed Mind Behavioral Health Services totaling $61,003. Part of the money will be used for a group home placement for a client. The remaining $37,441 comes from a federally-funded COVID-19 emergency housing grant that the agency received to assist with housing costs of persons who have a history of opioid use disorder.
• approved a contract amendment for the Swanton Area Community Coalition totaling $19,500 for substance use prevention education in the Swanton school district.
• authorized the issuance of 120-day notices to agencies that currently have service contracts with the ADAMhs board. State law requires the notices to be issued when there is a risk that funding may not be available to renew contracts for the following fiscal year. According to Giesige, the concern is that state spending associated with COVID may lead to state funding reductions for the fiscal year starting July 1.
