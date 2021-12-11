• Fulton County

Meeting held:

At its Dec. 9 meeting, the Four County ADAMhs Board approved a $7,500 telemedicine contract with Secure Telehealth to provide a personal computer-based telemedicine system to the board’s contract agencies.

Currently, Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio uses the system to complement in-person, office-based services that the agency provides for its clients. According to board CEO Rob Giesige, other providers are also considering the secure service for video conferencing.

The next ADAMhs Board meeting will be held Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the board office, Ohio 66, Archbold.

