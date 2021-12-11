• Fulton County
Meeting held:
At its Dec. 9 meeting, the Four County ADAMhs Board approved a $7,500 telemedicine contract with Secure Telehealth to provide a personal computer-based telemedicine system to the board’s contract agencies.
Currently, Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio uses the system to complement in-person, office-based services that the agency provides for its clients. According to board CEO Rob Giesige, other providers are also considering the secure service for video conferencing.
The next ADAMhs Board meeting will be held Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the board office, Ohio 66, Archbold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.