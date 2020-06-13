ARCHBOLD — At its last meeting of the current fiscal year, the Four County ADAMhs Board approved a number of service contracts for the new year starting July 1 and also heard that it has not yet been determined what, if any, cuts would occur occur in state funding for the new fiscal year.
During its June 11 virtual meeting, the board approved the following contracts for the July 1 through June 30, 2021, fiscal year.
• Henry County Family Court and Fulton County Common Pleas Court, $15,000 each for assessments to determine if children or adults appearing before the court would benefit from receiving behavioral health services that are available.
• Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, a contract for up to $205,000 in federal funding for a women’s grant to provide counseling and residential programming for qualifying women. The contract will be signed upon notification that the grant, which the agency has received for many years, has been awarded.
• Jammie Richmond, up to $2,500, and Mark Krieger, up to $7,500, to serve as consumer advocates and support group leaders.
• NAMI Four County, up to $7,000 to provide behavioral health awareness and various behavioral education classes, trainings and programs in the community.
• Shared costs for multi-needs adolescent placements, $105,000. Typically, the placement costs are shared with county Jobs and Family Services departments and the county juvenile courts.
• Williams County Juvenile Court, as the fiscal agent for all four county juvenile courts, $50,000 to allow the judges to place qualifying juveniles into treatment interventions instead of detention/incarceration.
• Fulton and Williams county courts that have been designated as drug courts where qualifying offenders are offered court-monitored treatment and intervention programs instead of incarceration. Fulton County Common Pleas Court, $35,000; Williams County Common Pleas Court, $65,000; and Williams County Juvenile Court, $20,000.
• Fulton County Common Pleas Court, $5,000 to support a parent program that provides parenting education for qualifying persons who are involved with common pleas courts across the four county area.
• Mercy Health Systems, up to $125,000 to provide inpatient adult psychiatric services.
• University of Toledo Medical College, up to $250,000 to provide inpatient child and adolescent psychiatric services.
• ProMedica, up to $150,000 to provide inpatient adult, child and adolescent psychiatric services.
In his report to the board, CEO Rob Giesige noted that he has not received notification of state funding for the fiscal year that starts in less than three weeks. He explained that the contracts for fiscal year 2021 that the board has approved are based on the assumption that state funding would be unchanged from the current fiscal year.
However, the economic impact of business closures, lay-offs and more as a result of the coronavirus pandemic are likely to have a lingering effect on state revenue.
For the current fiscal year, mental health boards did not receive any funding reduction for services by the state even though roughly $866 million in state revenue was lost. School districts, higher education and state budgets were cut to balance that shortfall.
Giesige again explained that if state funding for behavioral health services is significantly reduced, the board will have to revisit the contracts that have been approved to bring the board’s budget into balance.
Additionally, it is not known what impact property tax delinquencies on second half payments that are due next month and distributed in August will have on board revenue.
On another item related to the pandemic, Giesige told the board that ADAMhs-funded agencies have transitioned many of their previously face to face services to telehealth for those clients who were willing to do so. Part of this was made possible by a Medicaid waiver approved in early March that allowed telephonic appointments to be reimbursed by Medicaid.
Many clients who do not have tablets or smartphones and cannot afford them used their regular telephone to have their appointments from home. At some point, this waiver will expire and unless state and federal Medicaid offices agree to make it permanent telehealth appointments without a video connection will no longer be reimbursable by Medicaid.
Giesige explained that discussions have been held on extending the Medicaid waiver, but nothing has been decided.
He also said that the board office will be fully staffed starting next week. Since mid-March, he has been staffing the office while the rest of the staff have worked from home.
At this time, the board does not anticipate meeting in July or August. However, depending on funding issues, a special meeting may be needed.
The board also:
• allowed the ADAMhs Board to carry-over up to $75,000 in unused Addiction Treatment Program grant funds from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services to fiscal year 2021.
• approved an office budget for the Four County ADAMhs Board the new fiscal year starting July 1. The budget totals $650,000, the same amount as the previous fiscal year.
• re-elected Tod Hug of Liberty Center as board chairperson for the new fiscal year with Sandy Herman of Defiance as vice chairperson.
