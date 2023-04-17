ARCHBOLD — The Four County ADAMhs Board approved 12 service contracts that total nearly $6.7 million for the new fiscal year starting July 1 at its recent meeting.
Although the board will approve additional behavioral health contracts over the next few months, those approved at last week's meeting represent the largest service contracts that the ADAMhs Board funds and largely represent a continuation of current funding levels.
Contracts approved include: Maumee Valley Guidance Center, $1,727,550; Ohio Guidestone, $1,494,796; Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, $1,250,000; and New Home Development Company, $1,000,500.
Others include: Health Partners of Western Ohio, $540,000; The Center for Child and Family Advocacy, $225,000; the Williams County Health Department (acting as the fiscal agent for all four county health departments), $115,000; Arrowhead Behavioral Health, $100,000; county drug-free coalitions, $100,000 ($25,000 each for the drug-free coalitions in Swanton, Fulton County, Williams County and Defiance County); Northwest Ohio Community Action Commission's P.A.T.H. program, $95,000; and Quadco Rehabilitation Center, $25,000.
The board approved a new $10,000 contract with Sufficient Grace Ministries, located in Deshler, to provide training and resources for hospital staff and families from Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties.
Sufficient Grace Ministries is a non-profit established in 2004 to provide an array of free in-person and online support services and resources for women and families who have lost a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death. The organization now serves about 1,200 families a year worldwide. However, in-person support is primarily provided in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.
The board also approved two small contracts.
Carla B. Davis, a Toledo attorney, was again approved to represent the board during probate hearings. She will be paid at the rate of $135 an hour. Amanda Waldfogel will be paid up to $3,000 to serve as the board's consumer advocate and support group leader.
Additionally, the board approved an amended resolution supporting two renovation projects for Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio that will receive funding from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. The board had previously approved the purchase and renovation of a building along Ohio 108, south of Wauseon, for a 10-bed women's recovery housing unit.
The amended resolution includes renovation of Serenity Haven, a women's residential program near Alvordton that is operated by the agency.
In a related vote, the board approved a contract amendment for the current fiscal year with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio for up to $300,000. Those funds will be used for three purposes: reimbursement for addiction services that are not covered for Medicare patients, additional therapy services and some renovation expenses related to the women's recovery housing project near Wauseon.
Recovery Services received an additional $75,000 contract amendment for the current fiscal year. This allocation from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services came from unused and unspent COVID funds from other board areas in the state. The money must be spent on treatment or recovery support services for adults (21 and older) who have substance use or abuse disorders.
In other business:
• a $12,000 contract amendment for the current fiscal year was approved for Maumee Valley Guidance Center to provide additional services at the Juvenile Detention Center.
• Jay Budde of Defiance County was appointed as the ADAMhs Board representative to the Guardianship Service Board for Defiance, Fulton and Williams counties.
• Board CEO Rob Giesige reported that the board's transportation contract with Triangular Processing in Wauseon will be operational soon in all four counties. Triangular Processing is working with K & P Medical Transport to provide transportation for clients whose services are funded by the ADAMhs Board. He also updated the board on the New Home Development Company and Recovery Services building projects.
