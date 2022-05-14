ARCHBOLD — The Four County ADAMhs Board approved a $75,000 contract with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center at its meeting Thursday.
The money will be used to fund a school navigator position at the Independence Education Center near Defiance.
The position has been funded this year with a grant from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services as a pilot program, however, that funding was for one year only.
According to board CEO Rob Giesige, the navigator is responsible for working with school staff to arrange a variety of behavioral health and parenting education services for students and their families who attend the Independence Education Center.
The board also approved a number of other contracts for the fiscal year starting July 1, including:
• a federally funded women’s grant for Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio totaling $205,000 to provide counseling and residential programming for women at Serenity Haven near Fayette.
• $5,000 for Fulton County Common Pleas Court for a parent coordination program that includes education, case management, conflict management, coaching and decision-making for low-income families.
• $15,000 for the Pillars of Success program in Napoleon for transitional housing and supports for individuals and their families in early recovery from a substance use issue.
• $110,000 to be used by the board for shared payment agreements for the costs of treating multi-need youth who are also served by organizations such as the county jobs and family services departments and juvenile courts.
• $15,000 for Defiance County Victims Assistance/SARAH’s House.
• Up to $2,500 for consumer advocate/support group leader Jammie Richmond.
The board also approved a contract amendment with Maumee Valley Guidance Center for $60,218 through the end of the current fiscal year to provide federal forensic monitoring, prevention programming and services at the juvenile detention center.
Giesige reported that he has received confirmation from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services that regular state allocations totaling about $2.5 million for the fiscal year starting July 1 will be unchanged from this year. However, about $500,000 that the board has received this year for special programming has not been announced yet.
