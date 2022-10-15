ARCHBOLD — Four D.A.R.E. contracts were approved for the current school year at the Thursday meeting of the Four County ADAMhs Board. The funding will support a variety of drug awareness and prevention programs presented by trained law enforcement officers. The following D.A.R.E. contracts were awarded: Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, $7,500, primarily for fifth grade programming throughout Defiance County; City of Napoleon, $5,000 for programming in the Napoleon Schools; Village of Fayette, $1,000 for programming in the Gorham-Fayette Schools system; and the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, $6,500 for programming in the other Fulton County schools.

