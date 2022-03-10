BRYAN — The Bryan Theater and Van Wert Cinemas will be offering Red Carpet events Saturday and Sunday featuring actor, writer, and film maker Daniel Roebuck, for a special showing of a 2017 film he wrote, directed, and starred in called Getting Grace.
Donna Saunders, owner of both locations, befriended Roebuck at a cinema convention last year. Roebuck offered to come to her theaters in Bryan and Van Wert to present Getting Grace and to meet patrons, take photos, and sign autographs.
“The film deals with the subject of the end-of-life and dying in an honest and humorous manner,” said Saunders. “We partnered with our local hospice agency based in Van Wert, CHP Home Care & Hospice, to make this a community event.”
All proceeds from ticket sales for the film’s showings from March 11-17 at both locations are being donated to CHP Home Care & Hospice, a nonprofit, 501c3 organization. Show times are the same at both locations. They are noon, 2:15 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 9 p.m.
Roebuck is an actor best known for roles including Deputy Marshal Robert Biggs in The Fugitive and its spinoff film U.S. Marshals, plus television roles in Lost, Matlock and more.
Getting Grace is about a teen dying of cancer who crashes a funeral home to find out what will happen to her after she dies but ends up teaching an awkward funeral director how to celebrate life. It was the winner of five awards at the Northeast Film Festival. The film is rated PG-13 because it deals with sensitive subjects such as end of life.
Hospice staff from CHP will attend showings to answer questions about the services it provides locally for people facing a terminal illness. Founded to provide skilled home health care, CHP Hospice was established in 1985 to provide compassionate nursing care and support to terminally ill patients and their families. CHP expanded its hospice program by opening inpatient hospice centers in Defiance in 2007 and Van Wert in 2009.
