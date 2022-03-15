A well-known actor visited northwest Ohio over the weekend to promote a movie and raise funds for a non-profit.
Daniel Roebuck is known for roles in television programs such as Matlock, and movies including “The Fugitive” and “U.S. Marshals.” But it was his 2017 movie “Getting Grace” that brought him to raise funds for the CHP Home Care and Hospice.
Red Carpet events with Roebuck were held at the Bryan Theater and Van Wert Cinema on Saturday and Sunday. The film opened on Friday night and will continue to be shown this week.
Rod and Donna Saunders are owners of the Field of Dreams Drive In, Bryan Theater, Van Wert Cinemas, and Van Del Drive-In. They met Roebuck at a theater owners convention earlier this year when he spoke on the difficulties independent filmmakers have in getting their movies into the theaters. The Saunders could relate to that concern as independent theater owners competing with the large chains to obtain first run movies.
Donna recalls that she and Rod were impressed with Roebuck when they had a chance to speak with him.
“He is a very down-to-earth guy,” she added. “We decided to help him out.”
There are sometimes gaps between first-run movie releases, and that is how “Getting Grace” was scheduled for this past weekend.
Roebuck is the filmmaker and star of the movie which he wrote with Jeff Lewis. Described as comedy-drama, the movie is about a teenage girl dying of cancer who is looking for answers about dying and faith. In that quest she turns to a funeral director and teaches him to embrace life again.
The overall message of “Getting Grace” is faith-based.
When Lewis wrote the script in 1988, hospice care was not widely known. When Roebuck received the script almost 20 years later, he felt that hospice end-of-life care was important to address.
The film was originally released March 13, 2018, receiving several best picture awards. The independent movie returned to three theaters this past Friday (with the third being in Blairsville, Ga.).
Prior to the theater release, the movie had already raised more than $100,000 for hospice services and grief counseling after being shared in the U.S. and Canada.
CHP Home Care and Hospice was chosen because of the service area which includes both the Bryan and Van Wert areas. Donna spoke with Karla Batt, a CHP marketing and event coordinator, and then toured the Defiance inpatient facility.
As a family with three young children, the Saunders family enjoyed watching movies at the Wauseon Drive In. It was affordable entertainment and a safe and comfortable environment for their son Rockne. He has developmental disabilities and cerebral palsy.
When the drive-in closed, the family tried an indoor theater which was more expensive. Rockne thought the actors on the screen were talking to him and would verbally answer them. The couple tried hiring a babysitter for Rockne and taking the other two children, but no one was happy with that solution.
In 2007, the couple opened the Field of Dreams Drive-in behind their rural Liberty Center home to offer an affordable family experience and a place for those with special needs. They owned the Tiffin Drive-in for a time. They acquired the Bryan Theater in 2018, and both the Van Wert Cinema and Van-Del Drive-in during 2020.
In preparing for the movie event, Batt contacted Drake Jimenez of Holy Hill Media which provides digital marketing. Jimenez donated his services to produce a video presentation about CHP to be shown prior to each “Getting Grace” showing.
Both Batt and Saunders mentioned “God-winks” in people connections for the project. And Jimenez agrees. His brother Drew, autistic and non-verbal, was a huge inspiration to him. They enjoyed movies together, visiting the Field of Dreams and the Bryan Theater “hundreds of times.”
Drew passed away at 21. Drake called the opportunity to make the video both humbling and “coming full circle.” Drake plans to honor Drew’s legacy as God opens doors.
Drake’s plans align with Roebuck’s new organization called A Channel of Peace, also faith based. Lucky Louie is expected to be released later this year, and Hail Mary is now in production.
On Friday, Roebuck spoke to students at Central Local Schools near Sherwood and at the Toledo Technology Academy. He shared his story, encouraging young people to achieve their dreams by overcoming their own fears and misuse of time, realizing God’s great gifts in their own lives.
Roebuck’s encouragement is to “walk the walk. If you are going to present something, represent yourself. There are only 10 rules, 11 if you count do unto others.”
Roebuck and the Saunders toured the Defiance inpatient facility on Friday afternoon. He praised the generosity of the Saunders in making the CHP fundraiser a reality, with 100% of the proceeds going to continue the hospice services.
