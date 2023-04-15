First responders in Henry County handled at least three fires Friday afternoon — one near Liberty Center and two in Napoleon.
The first was reported at about 1:39 p.m. at the Henry County Sportsmen’s Club, at 5825 Township Road U4, about two miles northeast of Liberty Center. Dispatch first called Liberty-Washington Township Fire Department and informed that the gate could be closed and firefighters would have to cut the fence to gain entrance.
Upon arrival firefighters informed that the building was a one-story structure, fully involved. Liberty Center assumed command and began a defensive stance. Firefighters immediately requested mutual aid from Delta Fire Department and Providence Township Fire Department from Lucas County.
Firefighters reported that the roof collapsed at about 2:15 p.m. Soon thereafter, at about 2:20 p.m., greenish smoke was reportedly coming from the building and scanner traffic indicated to Liberty command that it could be toxic.
By 2:22 p.m., Napoleon City and Ridgeville Township fire departments were requested for mutual aid.
Liberty command then requested Grand Rapids Township Fire Department for manpower at 3:02 p.m.
In Napoleon, at about 2:20 p.m., firefighters were called for a structure fire on a porch at 744 Park St. Firefighters were able to extinguish quickly and within an hour were back on station.
Later, at about 3:17 p.m., in Napoleon, firefighters were called for a brush fire at 12-406 Ohio 110, near Campbell Soup Company.
Dispatch informed that no structure was involved, but it was close to one. That quickly changed when crews arrived on scene and reported at 3:20 p.m. that the brush fire had ignited a barn.
An engine was requested at about 3:30 p.m. from Ridgeville Township Fire Department to help with the brush/structure fire.
Command reported at 3:48 that the gas line leading to the barn had been secured and the fire was under control. Firefighters continued on the scene to extinguish any further flareups.
