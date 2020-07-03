NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners met Thursday, taking action on numerous service contracts and a federal policy.
Commissioners approved a change in the county policy manual due to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that it is now illegal for employers to discriminate against employees on the basis of identifying as LGBTQ. The ruling requires that commissioners make changes to policy manual requiring they list identification as LGBTQ, along with other protected groups.
Approved were the following service contracts: between Job and Family Services (JFS) and Adriel School Inc. for family preservation programming services, July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021, setting rates; between Henry County Family and Children First Council and Adriel School Inc., July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021, setting rates; between JFS and Renhill HR, demand for payroll services, July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021; between JFS and Community Teaching Homes Inc., not to exceed $200,000, July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021; between JFS and Keeping Kids Safe Inc., not to exceed $100,000, July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021; between JFS and Henry County Transportation Network not to exceed $90,000, July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021.
The Hahn Center in Napoleon will be open to the public beginning Monday. Masks will be required by all upon entering the building.
