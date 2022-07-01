NAPOLEON — Having signaled their intentions verbally earlier in the week, Henry County commissioners have agreed to place the county senior center's renewal levy on the fall ballot.

A resolution was approved by commissioners during their Thursday session to place the 1-mill, five-year property tax levy for operations before all county voters on Nov. 8.

Commissioners had indicated their support for this measure verbally on Tuesday following a request from Senior Center Director Penni Bostelman.

The levy would expire at the end of 2023, if not renewed before then.

Bostelman informed commissioners on Tuesday that senior center reserves are large enough to get through 2024 without a renewed levy, but by February 2025 deficit spending would begin.

Also Thursday, commissioners approved two resolutions concerning alterations and repairs to the county office buildings on Oakwood Avenue.

One resolution authorizes Commissioner Glenn Miller to sign agreements with the company Technicon Design Group, Inc., Ottawa, to make alterations to the "Buckeye" building there.

This will include a new garage door, floor drains and drive.

The second resolution allows Miller to sign an agreement with Technicon for repairs to the Oakwood Plaza building.

This will include replacing curbs and sidewalks, and repairing masonry, eaves, gutters and downspouts.

In other business Thursday, commissioners approved resolutions allowing:

• an agreement between the Henry County Transportation Network and the senior center, from July 1-June 30, 2023.

• out-of-county travel for Henry County Job and Family Services (JFS).

• a service agreement between JFS and Richmeier, from July 1-June 30, 2023. The cost is not to exceed $300,000.

• a service agreement between JFS and the Henry County Transportation Network, from July 1-June 30, 2023. The cost is not to exceed $90,000.

• a service agreement between JFS and Specialized Alternatives for Families & Youth of Ohio, from July 1-June 30, 2023. The cost is not to exceed $250,000.

• a service agreement between JFS and Inner Peace Homes, Inc., from July 1-June 30, 2023. The cost is not to exceed $220,000.

• a service agreement between JFS and Community Teaching Homes, Inc., from July 1-June 30, 2023. The cost is not to exceed $200,000.

• Commissioner Miller to sign an agreement with Gem Services for boiler flue replacement at the county courthouse. The cost is $25,670.

