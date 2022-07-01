NAPOLEON — Having signaled their intentions verbally earlier in the week, Henry County commissioners have agreed to place the county senior center's renewal levy on the fall ballot.
A resolution was approved by commissioners during their Thursday session to place the 1-mill, five-year property tax levy for operations before all county voters on Nov. 8.
Commissioners had indicated their support for this measure verbally on Tuesday following a request from Senior Center Director Penni Bostelman.
The levy would expire at the end of 2023, if not renewed before then.
Bostelman informed commissioners on Tuesday that senior center reserves are large enough to get through 2024 without a renewed levy, but by February 2025 deficit spending would begin.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved two resolutions concerning alterations and repairs to the county office buildings on Oakwood Avenue.
One resolution authorizes Commissioner Glenn Miller to sign agreements with the company Technicon Design Group, Inc., Ottawa, to make alterations to the "Buckeye" building there.
This will include a new garage door, floor drains and drive.
The second resolution allows Miller to sign an agreement with Technicon for repairs to the Oakwood Plaza building.
This will include replacing curbs and sidewalks, and repairing masonry, eaves, gutters and downspouts.
In other business Thursday, commissioners approved resolutions allowing:
• an agreement between the Henry County Transportation Network and the senior center, from July 1-June 30, 2023.
• out-of-county travel for Henry County Job and Family Services (JFS).
• a service agreement between JFS and Richmeier, from July 1-June 30, 2023. The cost is not to exceed $300,000.
• a service agreement between JFS and the Henry County Transportation Network, from July 1-June 30, 2023. The cost is not to exceed $90,000.
• a service agreement between JFS and Specialized Alternatives for Families & Youth of Ohio, from July 1-June 30, 2023. The cost is not to exceed $250,000.
• a service agreement between JFS and Inner Peace Homes, Inc., from July 1-June 30, 2023. The cost is not to exceed $220,000.
• a service agreement between JFS and Community Teaching Homes, Inc., from July 1-June 30, 2023. The cost is not to exceed $200,000.
• Commissioner Miller to sign an agreement with Gem Services for boiler flue replacement at the county courthouse. The cost is $25,670.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.